Loop Capital Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

