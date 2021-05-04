The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.38.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $180.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

