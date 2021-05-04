BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,852,815 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackbaud by 59.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

