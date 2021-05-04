Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

