Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.55.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
