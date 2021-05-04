Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

