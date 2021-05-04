Copa (CPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPA opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $94.91.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

