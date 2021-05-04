U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-2.52 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

