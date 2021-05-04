Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.09 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.