Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Decreases By 15.1%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 242,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DZS stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. DZS has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $441.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DZS by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DZS by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

