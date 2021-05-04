Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.46 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

