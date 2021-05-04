Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 969,704 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -175.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

