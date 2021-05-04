Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stoneridge, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

SRI has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.56 million, a P/E ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.