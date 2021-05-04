BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

