Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

TAP stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,548,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

