Cormark Comments on Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

TSE CS opened at C$5.43 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.99.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

