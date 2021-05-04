Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.38.

Shares of AMED opened at $262.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

