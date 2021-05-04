Secure Energy Services Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SES. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.23 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.87.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,245 shares of company stock worth $414,609.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.82%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

