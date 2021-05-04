Truist Securiti Weighs in on Beyond Air, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $118.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.