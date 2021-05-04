Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.18.

SLF opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

