Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.