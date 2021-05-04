Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $111.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.