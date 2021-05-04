Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post sales of $56.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Points International reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $284.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

