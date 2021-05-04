Morgan Stanley Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $166.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $166.74 on Friday. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $167.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

