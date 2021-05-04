TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTI. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

