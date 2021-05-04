NFI Group (NFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million.

Shares of NFI opened at C$28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

