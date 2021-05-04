Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:K opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

