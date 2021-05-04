Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

