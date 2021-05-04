Brokers Offer Predictions for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.35 on Monday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 201.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

