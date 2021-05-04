Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSX. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,233. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

