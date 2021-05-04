Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

