Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for eBay in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

EBAY stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. eBay has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

