A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

