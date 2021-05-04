Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $3,458,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

