Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

