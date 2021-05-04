Raymond James Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $225.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $203.18 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

