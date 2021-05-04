Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

