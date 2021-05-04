Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $410.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $393.90 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

