Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.