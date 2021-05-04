Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,168,453 shares of company stock valued at $194,862,462. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.