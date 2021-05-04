Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 41.3%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

