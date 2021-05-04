News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of News by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,022,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News by 1,570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. News has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

