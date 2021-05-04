HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Up 41.8% in April

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,878,100 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 7,670,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS HMBL opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Get HUMBL alerts:

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.