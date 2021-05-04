Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.98 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

