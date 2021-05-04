Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.07.

Newmont stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

