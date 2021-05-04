IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.57.

IAC stock opened at $256.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

