Comparing Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Troika Media Group and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A SRAX -369.86% -107.87% -60.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and SRAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $3.58 million 27.20 -$16.86 million N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Summary

SRAX beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

