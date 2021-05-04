PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

