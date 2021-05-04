Clearway Energy (CWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

