NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $217.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $218.45 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $229.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $830.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

