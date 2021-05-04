West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.